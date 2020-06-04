AirAsia may lay off employees

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd may lay off more than 300 employees to pare down its operations following the difficult situation faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Astro Awani.

The lay-off, which was said to have been announced by CEO Riad Asmat during an internal briefing session this afternoon, is expected to involve 111 of 1,900 cabin crew members, 172 pilots and 50 engineers.

“Everyone involved in the job cuts will be notified by email within 24 hours. AirAsia also promises compensation to all involved,” the report said.

Riad was quoted as saying that as there were no options to ensure that the low-cost carrier continued to operate like before, the restructuring of the organisation was seen as a viable alternative at present due to the difficult situation.

The report also stated that long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X would also reduce its workforce, including foreign employees.

However, no actual number of employees involved has been announced and the proposed job cuts will affect various sectors of the workforce, including management, operations, crew and pilots.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



