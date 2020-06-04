Couple charged with using fake note in ‘balik kampung’ attempt

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A couple from Kajang, Selangor, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with using fake documents to travel to Penang for Hari Raya last Saturday.

Factory executive Ahmad Aizuddin Abd Mokhti and accountant Nur Farah Aina Muslim, both 30, were charged with using a forged doctor’s letter at the Juru (northbound) toll plaza on the North-South Expressway at 3.30am on May 23.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge of using forged documents under Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine.

The couple had tried to use a doctor’s note dated May 27 signed by a specialist at the Kubang Semang Health Clinic in Permatang Pauh, meant for one of their parents to attend the clinic for treatment.

In reality, the letter was dated Oct 12 this year. No explanation was given for why it was future-dated.

They were also found to have changed the date on their movement control order travelling permit issued by the Kajang police station, from May 17 to May 23.

Magistrate Shamshol Azwa Martadza allowed them bail of RM8,000 each with one surety and set July 22 for the next hearing.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Nazri Abdul Rahim prosecuted while Chiang Kian Hong appeared for the couple.

