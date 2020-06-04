Dr M, Muhyiddin to attend PPBM meeting, says report

PETALING JAYA: Warring factions from PPBM are expected to meet tonight as the party’s Supreme Council seeks to finalise the recent move to terminate the party membership of its founding chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs.

Harian Metro reported that the meeting at the Universiti Malaya Alumni Association, to be chaired by party president Muhyiddin Yassin, will also be attended by Mahathir and his supporters in the Supreme Council, A Kadir Jasin and former secretary-general Marzuki Yahya.

“We expect the issue of Dr Mahathir’s membership and that of the rest to be answered tonight. In fact he (Mahathir) will attend.

“It is in line with the party’s constitution that every decision on membership is decided by the Supreme Council,” a source told the paper.

Mahathir, his son Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik had their memberships terminated after they defied the party by joining the opposition bench in the Dewan Rakyat during the May 18 sitting.

Mahathir had resigned as chairman after stepping down as prime minister in February, ahead of PPBM’s exit from Pakatan Harapan. The veteran politician has since said he is still the chairman, despite the Registrar of Societies confirming his resignation.

