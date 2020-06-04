Hannah Yeoh raps Najib for snap polls, election SOP remark

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Hannah Yeoh today hit out at Najib Razak after his remarks on a possible snap election and his suggestion that standard operating procedures be drawn up for such an eventuality.

In a Facebook post, she said it was “atrocious” of the former prime minister to have brought up such an idea at a time when many were struggling to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Segambut MP said schools had yet to reopen while hairdressers had had zero income for three months and many businesses were struggling to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, people were being retrenched with job losses rising 42% year-on-year for the first quarter.

“This is the clearest sign that Najib is putting his political interest above the welfare of the nation,” the former deputy women, family and community development minister said.

Last night, Najib warned of a “high chance” of elections if the country’s political turmoil continued.

He said the health ministry and Election Commission should start drafting SOPs for the polls.

“If there is ever another need of an example to convince the people that Umno/Perikatan Nasional (PN) is all about grabbing power and GLC positions, please remember his aforementioned call,” Yeoh said.

“The prime minister should tell his backbencher MPs to stop undermining his razor-thin majority government.”

Support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has remained uncertain since he assumed power following a power struggle in February which saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

There has also been talk of a “coup” by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to topple the PN government with the support of 129 MPs.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



