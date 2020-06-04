Melaka to review booze sales

MELAKA: The Melaka state government plans to review the regulations governing the sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages in the state, Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali said following a spike in drink driving accidents.

He said the review would require the cooperation from the police, Customs and local authorities.

“The move to conduct the review is in support of the recommendation by the prime minister who had proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 or Act 333, so that heavier penalties could be imposed on individuals convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he said.

Sulaiman said the sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages was serious, adding that could escalate social problems in the absence of severe penalties.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman congratulated the Melaka Historic City Council and Jasin Municipal Council on being recognised as among Malaysia’s 10 “happiest cities” in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness.

“It is important for all local authorities to receive the recognition because with this achievement, Melaka will be the happiest state in the country,” he added.

