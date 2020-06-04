New cases shoot up to 277, mostly involving foreigners

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 277 new Covid-19 infections were reported by the health ministry today, with the majority of them comprising foreigners, pushing the total number of cases to 8,247.

Only four of the new cases comprised Malaysians, while 271 cases involved foreigners and the remaining two were imported cases.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 270 cases were detected at the Bukit Jalil immigration depot while a construction site in Pudu reported one case.

There are currently 1,573 active cases, with six patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with two needing respiratory assistance.

The Covid-19 death toll remains unchanged at 115, with no new deaths reported for more than a week now.

Noor Hisham said 28 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,559.

