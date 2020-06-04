Pro-Mahathir quartet walks out of PPBM top council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Four PPBM leaders aligned to Dr Mahathir Mohamad walked out of the party’s Supreme Council meeting tonight, ahead of a decision to reaffirm the former chairman’s membership termination.

Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi, Tariq Ismail, Abu Bakar Yahya and Ulya Aqamah Husamuddin also protested the move to hold the meeting, saying any decision from it would be invalid.

This is because the central committee has been dissolved, now that the nomination forms for the party polls have been submitted, Ulya said.

“So it is like a caretaker committee. And like a caretaker government, it cannot decide on policy matters,” he told reporters, but refused to reveal what was discussed at the meeting

He also denied that the group was representing Mahathir.

Party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said they will hold a press conference tomorrow (Friday) on what was discussed at the meeting tonight.

Tonight’s meeting comes a week after the party announced that the membership of Mahathir and four others – his son Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik – had automatically been terminated.

The five had on May 18 joined the opposition bench in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mahathir resigned as chairman after stepping down as prime minister in February, ahead of PPBM’s exit from Pakatan Harapan.

The veteran politician has since said he is still the chairman, despite the Registrar of Societies confirming his resignation.

Meanwhile, Akhramsyah said they walked out of the meeting because they did not agree with the membership of the five being terminated without it being discussed at the Supreme Council meeting first. He said if this is done prior to any decision being made, it will be against the constitution.

“And because of this decision, we would lose five MPs in Parliament.”

He also said that a meeting should have been held before the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



