Sarawak allows barbers, hairdressers to reopen from June 9

KUCHING: Sarawak has decided to allow barbers and hairdressers to operate from June 9.

State disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said, however, only hair-cutting services would be allowed. Giving a facial or massage is banned.

Yesterday, it was reported that the committee was currently refining the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of barbers, recreational parks, gymnasium fitness centres and photo shops after the Covid-19 curve had flattened in the state.

Uggah said nature reserves in Samajaya, Bukit Lima, Bukit Sembiling and Piasau would be opened to the public from June 8 but everyone would have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On government officers and businessmen attending frequent meetings in the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan, Uggah said they need not undergo Covid-19 tests three days before entering the state again.

He said the government realised it was not practical for such people to undergo the Covid-19 test each time they travelled.

“For example, some of them might need to attend meetings two to three times a week in the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan. These tests are also not cheap,” he said at a press conference here today.

Yesterday, he had announced that Malaysians travelling from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan must undergo Covid-19 tests in their respective states three days before entering Sarawak.

He said today government officers needing to go to the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan were only required to get approval letters from their heads of department while businessmen had to provide information such as their departure and return dates and send them to the committee at http://sdmc.sarawak.gov.my.

Uggah, however, advised them to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus during their business meetings.

He also said Sarawakians stranded in the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan, who could not undergo tests due to any reason, would be allowed to get their tests done in Sarawak upon their return.

The cost of these tests would be borne by the state government, he said.

He said Sarawak had reported no Covid-19-positive cases for the past eight days. The state has reported 552 cases so far.

A total of 523 patients have been discharged from hospitals. So far, Sarawak has reported 17 deaths due to the virus.

