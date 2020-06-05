Court to deliver judgment in SRC International case on July 28

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here will deliver its judgment regarding the SRC International case of former prime minister Najib Razak on July 28.

Trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set the date today, after Najib’s lawyers Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Harvinderjit Singh wrapped up their closing submissions.

“Both the defence and prosecution have put in extensive submissions of over 2,000 pages.

“Whether the prosecution has proven the matter beyond reasonable doubt or not, I intend to deliver my decision on July 28,” he said.

Apart from Shafee and Harvinderjit, Najib was also represented by Farhan Read.

Shafee told the court that the defence had not only rebutted the prosecution’s case but had raised “more reasonable doubt”.

He earlier said the prosecution should have drafted two charges instead of one for the abuse of power charge as the alleged offence was said to have taken place during two separate Cabinet meetings.

He said this should have been done under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

The court had heard submissions for five days since Monday from both the defence and prosecution.

The defence trial which ran from Dec 3 last year until March 11 saw the testimonies of Najib and 18 other witnesses.

Other public figures who testified were former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali, former deputy public prosecutor Dzulkifli Ahmad, former ministers Anifah Aman and Jamil Khir Baharom and former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

A total of 57 witnesses were called to testify at the prosecution stage which ran from April 3 to Aug 27, 2019.

Ad hoc prosecutor V Sithambaram led the prosecution team with deputy public prosecutors Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, Muhammad Izzat Fauzan, Donald Joseph Franklin and Sulaiman Kho.

Najib is accused of abusing his power as prime minister by giving government guarantees on SRC International’s RM4 billion loan from Retirement Fund Inc or KWAP.

He was also slapped with three counts of money laundering and three counts of criminal breach of trust in the transfer of SRC International’s RM42 million into his accounts.

Speaking to reporters after the proceeding, Sithambaram said the prosecution had done its best in presenting the facts and evidence to the court.

“It was quite an experience, a daunting one to cross-examine a former prime minister for 11 days.

“He was a witness and never pulled rank. He tried to answer the questions to the best of his knowledge,” he added.

Shafee, meanwhile, said the defence too had done its best in the case.

“No one seems to know who instructed for the RM42 million from SRC International to be channelled to the former prime minister’s accounts,” he said.

“And does it make sense to be paid RM42 million three years after approving the government guarantees?”

When asked about the three other money laundering charges against Najib involving RM27 million of SRC International funds, Shafee said the prosecution would have to start over in another court.

“They can say they have proven the predicate offence in this court, but in the other case, they will have to prove knowledge.

“It was a blunder by the former attorney-general,” he said, referring to Tommy Thomas.

