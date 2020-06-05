Dr M says MACC used by PN government to silence opposition

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today accused the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government of using the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to apply pressure on opposition politicians, following the arrest of several PPBM Youth members aligned to him in connection with the missing cash of a party leader.

The former prime minister also said the country was going back to the “days of Najib Razak”, saying state agencies were being used to intimidate those who do not support the government,

“We find some government departments are doing things that abuse their authority,” he told a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

He said MACC was “seeking excuses” to question several PPBM Youth members, saying it was the same tactic employed during Najib’s administration.

“Some people are being questioned on income tax. It was the same thing under Najib.

“It is alright to question PPBM Youth but they are using ‘pressure’,” said Mahathir.

He claimed that a female detainee was questioned in a dark room by men.

“This is a kind of pressure on the youth wing.”

He also claimed there were attempts to bribe government critics with positions.

“They can name anything and they are given. Like posts, ministerial ranks. A minister gets RM18,000 a month. Some people have unfortunately succumbed to this.

“We are going to the days of Najib. As time goes on it may be get worse,” he added.

MORE TO COME

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



