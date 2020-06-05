I’m staying put, says Redzuan denying quit rumour

KAJANG: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Yusof today dismissed speculation of him quitting his Cabinet post, a day after another PPBM leader resigned as deputy minister.

Redzuan, the Alor Gajah MP, also denied talk he is switching sides to join the opposition, describing it as part of attempts to create political instability in the country.

“Let me stress that it is not true at all. I feel there are certain parties with political interests who are trying to disrupt the political stability,” he told a press conference held at his residence here.

Redzuan said he would remain in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet to help the government revitalise the economy following the Covid-19 crisis.

He said he has full confidence in PPBM members’ loyalty, urging all factions to close ranks.

“To the grassroots, whether the pioneers, the old or new, I call upon them to unite under the (party) leadership for the sake of our struggle’s continuity.

“The party is not my property, or that of the founders, or the leaders, but belongs to every PPBM member.”

Redzuan said politicians should abide by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s reminder during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had urged MPs not to trigger another political crisis at a time when the country was facing the Covid-19 crisis.

Yesterday, PPBM’s Shahruddin Md Salleh resigned as the deputy works minister, becoming the first MP from the three-month-old PN government to quit the ruling alliance.

Shahruddin had said he made an “incorrect” move in accepting a post in the government, adding that he should have considered his constituents who “voted for Pakatan Harapan” in the 14th general election.

Shahruddin however said he would remain as a government backbencher in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



