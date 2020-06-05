MACC lodges police report over online posts on PPBM arrests

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has lodged a police report over social media posts claiming that several PPBM Youth members were detained over an alleged audio recording of PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin offering positions in government-linked companies (GLCs).

The posts were allegedly put up by PPBM Youth’s Ulya Hishammuddin, who claimed that MCCC had arrested Adam Mukhriz, Hannan Khairy, Redzuan Shafi and Daniel Khusairi for political motives and without due process of the law.

In a statement, MACC’s investigation division director, Norazlan Mohd Razali, denied the allegations, saying the arrests were made in connection with its investigation into the missing cash of a PPBM leader.

“This is slander and I would like to clarify that the MACC’s investigation has nothing to do with politics but in relation to the missing cash and alleged misuse of PPBM funds,” he said.

He said he hoped people would stop politicising the issue.

Earlier, MACC confirmed the arrest of a PPBM youth leader allegedly linked to the missing cash.

It was previously reported that MACC had launched an investigation following a complaint related to the loss of some RM250,000 in cash belonging to PPBM’s former youth chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The 27-year-old man was arrested at the MACC headquarters and was remanded for for four days to assist the investigation.

