PKR MP from Sarawak quits party, pledges loyalty to Muhyiddin, GPS

PETALING JAYA: A PKR vice-president from Sarawak has quit the party to become an independent and has pledged his support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government and the state government led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Jugah Muyang, who is the MP for Lubok Antu, cited the internal problems in Pakatan Harapan and the collapse of the PH government sparked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister as reasons for leaving the party.

“I had a discussion with my supporters and they agreed that I support the PN government for the benefit of Lubok Antu and its development,” he said in a statement.

Jugah, who is believed to be aligned to former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, had contested as an independent in the last general election before joining PKR.

He said that as Lubok Antu is a rural area, it needs the government’s support to develop the constituency.

In March, Jugah had rubbished rumours he was quitting PKR and had pledged his “undivided support” for party president Anwar Ibrahim.

With Jugah’s exit, there are now only two PKR MPs left in Sarawak – Julau MP Larry Sng, who is also the party’s state chief, and Miri MP Michael Teo.

Jugah’s resignation also comes almost a week after former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian joined the opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

