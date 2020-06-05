PM announces RM35 billion stimulus plan in latest bid for economic recovery

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today unveiled a RM35 billion stimulus package to help the economy recover from the impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent movement control order (MCO), which saw the majority of businesses shut down for weeks under restrictions on public activities.

Of this, RM10 billion will be in the form of direct fiscal injections.

Billed as a short-term economic recovery plan (ERP), the package titled “Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara” or “Penjana” was established with three main goals: to empower the people, propel businesses and stimulate the economy.

There are 40 initiatives covering these goals, with emphasis given to supporting workers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through training programmes, social support, financing schemes, boosting domestic consumption and supporting industries impacted by the outbreak and MCO.

Penjana is the government’s latest initiative to cushion the impact of the virus and its lockdown measures.

Putrajaya previously allocated RM260 billion through the Prihatin Rakyat stimulus package which included bank loan moratoriums, cash aid and loans for businesses.

The ERP is the fourth of six economic recovery phases: resolve, resilience, restart, recovery, revitalise and reform.

The revitalise phase will come under Budget 2021.

To tackle the problem of unemployment, Muhyiddin said the government would allocate some RM9 billion for three million workers through several initiatives including RM5 billion to expand the wage subsidy programme.

Adding that the programme had been well received by employers and workers alike, he said it would be extended a further three months beyond its original time frame of three months.

This initiative will involve RM600 for each worker’s wage for up to 200 workers.

“For tourism sectors and others which have been closed during the MCO, companies can apply for the subsidies,” he said.

He also announced RM1.5 billion for hiring incentives which is expected to benefit some 300,000 through two incentives: RM800 a month for each worker under the age of 40 hired and RM1,000 a month for workers above the age of 40 or those who are special needs.

This incentive will be provided for six months.

To help those who are unemployed increase their skills, those who have lost their jobs can claim training allowances of up to RM4,000 under Socso even if they do not contribute to the Employment Insurance System.

For the youth, incentives of RM600 a month will be given to employers who provide apprenticeships to fresh graduates.

The government will also allocated RM2 billion for upskilling programmes for the youth and unemployed. This is expected to benefit over 200,000 people.

