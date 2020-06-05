Recoveries outnumber new cases, another death reported

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has recorded one new Covid-19 death, bringing the number of casualties to 116, while the number of recoveries outnumbered new cases in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest death involved a 61-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney cancer.

Noor Hisham said there were 19 new cases – a sharp fall from the number reported yesterday – bringing the total to 8,266. Twelves of the 19 new cases were local transmissions involving three foreigners.

He said there were 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 6,610>

Six patients are still in the intensive care unit (ICU) with one needing repiratory assistance.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



