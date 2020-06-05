Sarawak PKR chief regrets MP’s decision to quit party

KUCHING: Sarawak PKR chief Larry Sng has expressed regret over Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang’s decision to leave the party.

Speaking to FMT, the Julau MP said: “It is regrettable that Jugah has decided to leave PKR. However, I wish him all the best.

“He is a good friend and a hard-working MP. I am aware that he was concerned over the lack of projects in his area.

“If only he had waited a little longer, I am sure the party would have found a solution for him,” he said.

According to Sng, Jugah had over-committed himself in promising development projects for his constituency.

These promises could not be fulfilled after the fall of the PH government in February.

“The state development office had subsequently frozen his funding,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Jugah, who is the former PKR national vice-president, had quit the party to become an independent and had pledged his support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government as well as the state government led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He cited the internal problems in Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the collapse of the PH government, sparked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister, as reasons for leaving the party.

He said since Lubok Antu is a rural area, it needs the government’s support to develop the constituency.

“I had a discussion with my supporters and they agreed that I support the PN government for the benefit of Lubok Antu and its development,” he said.

With Jugah’s exit, there are now only two PKR MPs left in Sarawak – Sng and Miri MP Michael Teo.

Jugah’s resignation also comes almost a week after former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian joined the opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

