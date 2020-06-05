Telcos offer free internet to access e-learning services

KUALA LUMPUR: Telecommunications operators Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) will support e-learning and work-from-home efforts through free internet services.

In a joint statement, they said the joint industry initiative was part of the Penjana National Economic Recovery Plan announced by the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today.

They will offer free 1 gigabyte (GB) internet use daily. It must be utilised between 8am and 6pm.

This will allow students to access a range of education and productivity-related services from June 10 to Dec 31.

Mobile operators have been offering free daily 1GB high-speed internet to customers from April 1. It ends on June 9 and will be replaced with the new offer.

“Customers can refer to their respective operators for more information on how to redeem the daily free internet offers and the list of services included,” the statement said.

It said the operators will also continue to offer free and unlimited access to a range of information-related apps and services to ensure Malaysians stay updated on the latest credible news on Covid-19.

Meanwhile, it said YTL Communications will continue to offer its Learn From Home Initiative, consisting of free SIM cards with 40GB of data to all parents with children in government schools, students and faculty of partner tertiary education institutions.

It said the operator will also provide free mobile phones with 120GB of data for qualified students in the B40 families.

Additionally, it said YTL Communications will continue to provide free online education content created in collaboration with Teach for Malaysia and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

It added that TM and TIME dotCom Bhd are supporting the mobile operators by providing additional fibre capacity to serve higher traffic demands while continuing with their respective offerings for customers during this time.

