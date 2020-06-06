Another death, with infections outnumbering recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: One Covid-19-related death was reported by the health ministry today, bringing the toll to 117.

The deceased was a Malaysian woman, aged 79, who had close contact with a patient who had tested positive to the virus. She passed away at Hospital Sungai Buloh yesterday.

A total of 37 new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,303, with 1,552 active cases.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), but none of them need respiratory assistance.

He said 25 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,635.

Where the new infections came from

Eight of the new infections were imported cases, while the 29 local transmissions involved 19 foreigners and 10 Malaysians.

The imported cases comprised three Malaysians returning from Egypt, two from Australia and one each from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Qatar.

One of the local cases was related to the Sri Petaling mosque cluster, while screenings at tahfiz school and madrasahs detected three new cases, involving students.

The Kuala Lumpur construction site cluster recorded six new cases. The Pedas cluster in Negeri Sembilan reported four new infections.

The Kuala Lumpur cleaning company cluster recorded three new cases while the Pudu and Kampung Sungai Lui clusters reported one case each.

Meanwhile, the Kuching health workers cluster has officially ended after completing its 28-day monitoring period with no new cases reported. The cluster had been linked to 68 cases.

Noor Hisham said seven new cases were detected from Taman Langat Murni in Kuala Langat, which is currently under a semi-enhanced movement control order, bringing the total cases reported there to nine.

He also said the health ministry is not expecting any more spikes in cases from immigration depots.

This is because most of the detainees had already completed their second screening, with only two awaiting their results.

Noor Hisham added that the ministry will now be keeping an eye on the number of cases as more sectors, such as barbers, reopen next week, while ensuring that SOPs are complied with.

