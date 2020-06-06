Barbers allowed to reopen from June 10, pasar malam from June 15

PUTRAJAYA: Barbers, hairdressers and beauty services will be allowed to reopen from June 10, according to Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his daily press conference today, he said Putrajaya had agreed to this after the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry proposed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) today.

The services allowed from June 10 include basic haircuts, hair washes, shaving services, hair treatments, manicures, pedicures and facial treatments.

“High-risk individuals, particularly those aged 60 and above, must set up appointments and the service must be given without anyone else present.

“We also urge barbers and hairdressers to set a time (for appointments) for those who are senior citizens,” he said.

Ismail also announced that morning markets, night markets (pasar malam) and bazaars across the country will be allowed to operate from June 15 onwards.

They will also be subject to strict SOPs, with stalls required to maintain a distance of 1.5m to 2m. They must be set up in an open but fenced area.

House-to-house barber services are also allowed to operate, Ismail said.

He said 74,000 people were involved in the hairdressing and beauty sector, adding that it contributes around RM13.5 billion to the economy annually.

MORE TO COME

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



