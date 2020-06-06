Bukit Gantang MP hands form to join PPBM to Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Gantang’s independent MP, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, submitted his application to join PPBM today.

He handed over his application form to PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin at the prime minister’s official residence at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya.

Also present were PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and supreme council member Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

Syed Abu Hussin’s decision to join PPBM further strengthens Muhyiddin’s position as the head of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, which had previously faced calls for a motion of no-confidence in Parliament.

He had denied supporting Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s nomination as the new prime minister in a list of 114 MPs put forward by Pakatan Harapan in March, when PN took over from PH, and threw his support behind Muhyiddin instead in a video posted on Facebook.

Syed Abu Hussin won the Bukit Gantang seat on an Umno ticket during the last general election. He quit the party in June 2018 to become an independent.

