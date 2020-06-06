MACC officers called me ‘pig’, ‘stupid’, alleges Syed Saddiq’s aide

PETALING JAYA: An aide to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has claimed that she was verbally abused by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers, with one even threatening to slap her, during questioning over missing cash belonging to the former minister.

However, the anti-graft agency’s deputy commissioner (investigations) Norazlan Mohd Razali strongly denied her claims and accused her of making them up.

Siti Nurul Hidayah alleged that anti-graft officers screamed at her and called her “pig” and “stupid”.

“One of them threatened to slap me. His hand came very close to my face,” she said at a press conference today, a video of which has since been shared on Twitter.

At the press conference, Nurul had read out the police report that she lodged in Putrajaya over the incident.

“They seemed unhappy with my answers.”

Nurul also claimed that one officer had kicked the chair she was on and she was also made to stand on one leg with her two hands raised for 30 minutes.

She also claimed she was barred from meeting her lawyer.

Nurul said she had gone to the MACC, believing she was there to facilitate investigations as a witness, but was instead treated like a suspect.

“Their actions were meant to intimidate me.”

Norazlan however refuted her claims, saying she was accompanied by two female MACC officers the entire time.

“She came in voluntarily as a witness who gave her statement to help MACC investigate the case.”

Earlier this evening, Dr Mahathir Mohamad accused the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government of using the MACC to pressure opposition politicians.

This came after several PPBM Youth members aligned to him were nabbed in connection with the missing cash belonging to Syed Saddiq.

Mahathir claimed that a female detainee was questioned in a dark room by men.

PPBM Youth information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamuddin confirmed that Mahathir was referring to Nurul and that she was questioned over the missing cash.

It was previously reported that MACC had launched an investigation following a complaint related to the loss of some RM250,000 in cash belonging to Syed Saddiq.

Syed Saddiq had lodged a police report on March 29, saying the money was kept in a safe box in his house.

