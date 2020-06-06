Mosques to allow more people for prayers, subject to rulers’ approval

PUTRAJAYA: Mosques will soon be given permission to allow more people to attend congregational and Friday prayers, although this is subject to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval.

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs had proposed a loosened SOP, which the government had agreed to in principle.

“But all things related to religion must acquire the approval of the Agong and the rulers of the various states.

“So we will wait for the Agong’s approval, then the religious affairs minister will announce the SOP,” he said at his daily press briefing today.

