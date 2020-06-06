No sell-out, vows GPS man after jibe by Guan Eng

KUCHING: A leading politician in Sarawak’s ruling coalition said today that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would not sell its soul to those out to gain power, fpllowing claims that former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had gained the support of GPS.

PBB vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah made his comment after claims of GPS support for Mahathir’s attempt to form a new federal government, as well as a speculative posting by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

GPS a coalition of PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Party Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Earlier today, Lim had posted a picture of a hornbill and asked whether it was a sign of hope for a new Malaysia. He said he had caught sight of the bird while at the Kuala Lumpur Bird Park cafe.

The hornbill is a symbol of Sarawak and is part of the state’s coat-of-arms.

Karim said: “Malayan party leaders can do what they want in manoeuvring or out-manoeuvring each other. But, as far as GPS is concerned, it made its decision early this February about whom it wanted to give its support.

In February, Mahathir had resigned as prime minister, leading to the formation of the Perikatan Nasional government comprising MPs from PPBM, Umno, PAS and smaller parties, and with the support of GPS.

“This decision managed to solve the political impasse then, resulting in Malaysia being able to move forward,” Karim said. “Now, it seems that some of these power-hungry leaders are making another effort to destabilise the country. I’m sure that some of them will approach GPS and its leaders (on this matter),” he told FMT.

Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, hoped there would be no more political showdown or impasse.

“Malaysians are sick of all these power-crazy politicians and want the government to move forward, address the Covid-19 issue and improve the nation’s economy.

“At the moment, it is fortunate that GPS is in a situation where it can be called the kingmaker because the one who receives its support will be deemed as having a simple majority of seats in Parliament and be eligible to form the federal government.”

Another PBB member, Supreme Council member Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told FMT there was nothing in the Federal Constitution which gave the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the right to fire a sitting prime minister.

“A political leader cannot just march into Istana Negara with the names of 130, or whatever number, to seek an audience of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, asking to be sworn in as the new prime minister,” said Wan Junaidi.

He also said the concept of a “vote of no confidence” did not legally exist in the Malaysian parliamentary system, whether in the Federal Constitution, the standing orders of the Dewan Rakyat or the statute on parliamentary powers.

“However, the wording of Article 43(4) seems to suggest that only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the prime minister have power of assessment of whether the prime minister has the support of the majority,” he said.

