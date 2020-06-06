Petronas mum on Wan Zul’s ‘resignation’

KUALA LUMPUR: National oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is keeping mum on the purported resignation of its president and chief executive officer, Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, after five years at the helm of Malaysia’s sole company listed on Fortune 500.

In response to a query by Bernama, Petronas said it does not comment on market rumours or speculation, which is consistent with its practices.

“Official announcements, if any, will be made at the appropriate time,” it said.

According to sources, the resignation of Wan Zulkiflee, or fondly known as Wan Zul, is expected to be announced soon, and his vacant position will be filled by an internal candidate.

Wan Zul’s contract was renewed for three years from April 1, 2018. It is unclear why he has decided to leave Petronas, where he has spent his entire career since 1983.

