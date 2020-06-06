PM to announce latest on interstate travel tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the prime minister will touch on present restrictions on interstate travel in an announcement tomorrow.

The conditional movement control order (CMCO) ends on Tuesday (June 9). The country has been under the MCO since March 18 to control the spread of Covid-19.

Ismail said this when asked about the possibility of allowing single people from crossing state borders to be with their families. Recently, the government relaxed rules on interstate travel to allow for emergencies, work matters and for couples to get married or visit spouses working in other states.

“I understand the prime minister will announce something tomorrow, so let’s wait for that.

“I’m afraid that I might announce something different from what he’s going to announce or that I’ll announce it prematurely.

“Many things might be mentioned, so we’ll wait for his announcement. If he doesn’t address certain things, then I will address them.

“So, those single people, please be patient until tomorrow,” he said at his daily press conference today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) denied a message that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would be delivering a special address on Monday (June 8) at 2pm via RTM, Bernama, TV3 and Astro.

The PMO explained that this fake news was going viral on social media.

Deportation of undocumented migrants

Ismail also said the first phase of deportation of undocumented migrants began today, involving 2,189 Indonesians in immigration depots in the peninsula and Sarawak, as well as 772 in Sabah detention centres.

The first batch of 450 undocumented migrants will be flown back today on three flights to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya, followed by 445 others on June 10 to the same cities.

On June 22, 1,294 undocumented migrants will be sent home by sea to Medan, while the second phase of deportations, involving 2,623, is expected to begin in two months.

In expressing his gratitude to the Indonesian government for its cooperation, he said other countries have also agreed to receive their citizens, including China, which has more than 500 of its citizens detained here.

He also urged other nations with citizens under detention here to work with Putrajaya to send them back to their home countries.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



