Sarawak MP Jugah Muyang meets Muhyiddin in Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president and Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang met Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at his official residence in Seri Perdana this morning.

This comes just a day after Jugah announced he had quit PKR to become an independent.

He has pledged his support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government and the state government led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The MP said he left PKR due to the internal problems in Pakatan Harapan and the collapse of the PH government, sparked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.

He said Lubok Antu needs the PN government’s support to develop his constituency as it is a rural area.

Jugah had contested as an independent in the last general election before joining PKR.

Jugah was believed to be aligned to former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who was present at this morning’s meeting.

Also present was Saratok MP Ali Biju, who was among nine PKR leaders who left the party in February.

There are now only two PKR MPs left in Sarawak – Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng and Miri MP Michael Teo.

Jugah’s resignation also comes almost a week after former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian joined the opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



