Umno Youth calls for political ceasefire, focus on economic recovery

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth has urged politicians to put aside their differences and to focus on the country’s economic recovery.

It welcomed the RM35 billion stimulus package unveiled by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday to help the economy recover from the impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent movement control order (MCO).

“To realise this economic recovery agenda, Umno Youth is calling for a ceasefire from political alliances in the government and the opposition,” its chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a statement today.

“Although there are some leaders and political parties who are trying to disrupt the government’s stability, the existence of the Penjana plan is evidence of the government’s commitment to restore the country’s economy and the people’s well-being.

“Taking care of the citizen’s needs should be our main focus now instead of thinking about short-term political gain and continuing power struggles which will only harm the people and the country.”

The recent move to terminate the party membership of PPBM founding chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others for joining the opposition bench in the recent Dewan Rakyat sitting has led to increased tensions within PPBM, which is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional alliance along with Umno, PAS and other parties.

Concerns about PN’s stability were heightened on Thursday when Shahruddin Md Salleh resigned as the deputy works minister, becoming the first MP from the three-month-old PN government to quit the grouping.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Yusof yesterday dismissed speculation of him quitting his Cabinet post after a meeting with Mahathir fuelled speculation about plans to topple the PN administration.

The Alor Gajah MP denied talk he was switching sides to join the opposition, describing it as part of attempts to create political instability in the country.

Mahathir has also accused the PN government of using the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to apply pressure on opposition politicians following the arrest of several PPBM Youth members aligned to him in connection with the missing cash of a party leader.

