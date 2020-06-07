11 held in Penang for drink driving offences

BUTTERWORTH: Penang police will intensify their Ops Mabuk in the state, even though entertainment centres are still not allowed to operate.

Police have been carrying out such operations at several locations identified as routes used by drivers returning home after drinking at shops or restaurants selling liquor in the state.

In Butterworth, North Seberang Perai district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said his team conducted operations at three locations from 10pm until 2am today.

Police arrested five men for drink-driving.

He said the five, aged from 30 to 40, were detained at a roadblock at Km10.8 Butterworth Outer Ring Road after test results showed the alcohol presence was beyond the permitted limit.

“Their actions not only endangered themselves but other road users. We also arrested a 31-year-old saleswoman for possession of syabu, hidden inside a cigarette box.”

In George Town, Northeast district police chief Soffian Santong said five men and a woman, including a Vietnamese man, aged between 20 and 40, were detained in Ops Mabuk along Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway today.

In the operation, police also issued 145 compound notices for various traffic offences and nine people were fined RM1,000 each for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

In Bukit Mertajam, Seberang Perai Central district police chief Shafee Abd Samad said 22 Mat Rempit (illegal motorcycle racer) motorcycles were seized due to various offences, including not having valid road tax and insurance, as well as undergoing extreme modifications.

He said police had received information from the public regarding a group of Mat Rempit gathering and racing illegally along Jalan Guar Jering before carrying out operation Ops Samseng Jalanan in the area, from 7am to 10pm yesterday.

“Those stopped were aged from 16 to 25. Police also issued 82 compound notices in the operation for numerous offences such as driving without licences, not wearing helmets and having registration plates which were not according to specifications,” he said.

