19 new cases, with recoveries outpacing infections

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the health ministry today, with the death toll remaining at 117.

Nineteen new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,322, with 1,531 active cases.

The new cases comprised six imported cases, while the local transmissions involved 11 Malaysians and two foreigners.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with none needing respiratory assistance.

He said 39 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,674.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

