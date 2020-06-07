2 Bangladeshis held over fake Covid-19 test results

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Bangladeshi men suspected of being involved in the issuing of fake negative Covid-19 screening test results to foreigners were arrested in two raids at Jalan Alor here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the two were arrested while they were manning the counters there at 5.40pm.

“The counters set up at the sidewalk in front of shops have been operating for one to two weeks, with each screening test result document being sold for RM50.

“The rental for the site is RM600 a month and (the counters) operate daily from noon to 9pm, with the caretakers operating laptops,” he said in a statement.

He said the customers were believed to be foreigners, and the two suspects were paid RM1,500 and RM1,700 a month.

Police seized several laptops, printers, laminators, several copies of fake Covid-19 screening test results and RM1,331.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



