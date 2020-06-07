5 Questions: Dr Ramlan Abd Aziz

PETALING JAYA: Dr Ramlan Abd Aziz is the former National Sports Council and National Sports Institute director-general.

An eminent member of the sports medicine, sports science technology and anti-doping community of practitioners in Malaysia and a sports administrator, he retired after 32 years of service on April 21 upon turning 60.

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Ramlan had his early education at SRJK (English) Jalan Padang Tembak and went to join Malay College Kuala Kangsar.

He started his career in medicine in 1988 as a young government medical officer. After he graduated from UKM in 1987, he did his housemanship at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, following which he had a brief stint as medical officer at the same hospital’s outpatient department.

He then gathered valuable experience for nearly a year in the anesthesiology department of the Kuantan General Hospital until 1990, when he left the health ministry to join the National Sports Council of Malaysia (NSC) as a sports medical officer.

His multi-disciplinary roles and responsibilities as a leader saw him serve as director of the National Sports Institute (NSI) from 1996 to 2005, as director-general from 2005 and 2007, and later as chief executive from 2007 to 2016.

He was adviser in sports science and medicine to then sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin from 2012 and 2013 and later became the director of the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) at the sports ministry for two years from 2017.

He returned to NSI to resume his role as senior consultant sports physician in January 2019 until his retirement.

Ramlan’s career is highlighted by his six Olympics with the Malaysian team, from Barcelona 1992 to London 2012, five of which he served as chief medical officer.

He was given the honour of leading the Malaysian games contingent as chef de mission at the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games in Laos in 2009 and at the Asian Para Games in Guangzhou, China, a year later.

He sits in various international and national committees such as the health and safety committee of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the medical and sports science committee of the Asian Paralympic Council (APC), the therapeutic use exemption sub-committee of the FIH and the medical and anti-doping committee of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

He was a member of the health ministry specialisation committee for sports medicine and rehabilitation medicine, that vets and approves applications for specialist recognition from doctors in Malaysia.

Ramlan, the eldest in a family of five, is also an accomplished musician, which runs in the family. He plays the guitar and drums. His brother is music composer Roslan Aziz.

He is married to Dr Nasibah Mohamad Ali and he has five children

Q: Do you think the answer to sports excellence is to base our sportsmen and women at a high-performance training centre abroad?

Training and preparatory competition at elite high performance level requires a level of immersion that exploits the whole experience of such an exercise that is geared towards attaining peak performance physically, physiologically, mentally and socially. Immersion builds character, in coping with the day to day peaks and troughs of life.

In developing athletes, a mere two-week tour “exposure” is ineffective, as they end up as nothing more than tourists … tired observers of life going from place to place, with pictorial mementos documenting their mere dip into the deep waters of sport.

To compound matters, this “routine” is usually repeated several times in a year, in the hope that repetition would bring a measure of success in preparing for a top competition.

If we actually listen to the right coaches, they would readily point to the advantages of an overall immersive programme staying in one place overseas, that achieves a much higher level of progress in training and weaves character building and personal growth into the bargain.

It takes about three weeks or so before any new place starts to acquire that sense of familiarity that overcomes any initial hesitation, rendering it a semblance of home and ease of daily life.

The people there would suddenly seem to be much less intimidating, as you socialise with them, see them, warts and all. Learn from how they can achieve excellence in sport while studying or working, or even both …. while we quite typically use studies and work as excuses.

Q: As director-general of the National Sports Council (NSC) when the high-performance training centre in London was mooted and booted, do you think NSC should have pursued the project with an appeal to the authorities there?

Most definitely. I believed deeply in the concept. Whatever shortcomings in the proposal or any consequent execution of the project can always be worked on purposefully to refine and improve it further, good as it already was at the outset, to satisfy the requirements and expectations of the council. I look at it as a form of guidance as they definitely did not shut the door in our faces … far from it. Negative though the outcome was, they encouraged us to make an appeal by way of addressing their valid and legitimate concerns plus make good regarding certain aspects that they themselves had quite helpfully pointed out.

Q: Media and public outrage was centred on waste of public funds and time. Agree or disagree?

I was mystified when some sections of the media insisted on the veracity of their information, claiming that the physical development project was to cost £70 million (about RM490 million at the time).

Firstly, that massive amount was purportedly for a full spec training and housing facility to be built on the property, whereas the intention was to renovate and refurbish existing buildings to house the resident athletes. There were numerous existing sports and training facilities that we could avail ourselves of in the surrounding areas within short travelling distance which did not make it necessary to build our own facility.

Secondly, we were all scratching our heads as to how that quoted figure could have come about, given that not a single survey had been done. Plucked from thin air, it seemed.

There was some mention by some peripheral figure who wanted to get into the act, just making a speculative figure on it as a loose starting point of reference.

That somehow got conveyed to excitable sections of the media, keen to exploit issues despite the lack of veracity of source or subject. Amazing, how such standards are tolerated, all in the name of good journalism.

Fiction would still be stranger than truth, when stretched that far without proper scrutiny.

If we go on to study how individual athletes are expected to make intercontinental trips of 12 or 13 hours, then take seven to 10 days to adapt to the eight-hour time difference before finally clicking into gear, by which time it would have been almost time to go home as two weeks are almost up. So, in effect, all that spending would have been quite a waste with minimal benefits.

Then we wonder why we find it difficult to achieve sustainable top performances.

Our assertion was that it would have far better, and more economical in the long run, to set up a forward training base overseas such as in the UK, where athletes can reside, study, train and compete regularly in the UK or in and around Europe without the risk of fatigue sustained by repeated prolonged travel.

When it was put to us that there was a rubber research centre in Brickendonbury in Hertfordshire county, about 45 minutes to Heathrow that belonged to the Malaysian government, we quickly studied it and thought that it was just the ticket. The rubber industry had declined so much, and only tyre testing remained at the centre, so it was proposed that the place should be put to better use.

Q: What is the truth to the RM490 million price tag on building the centre?

Absolutely untrue and purely speculative, but yet drummed to the high heavens as a piece of journalistic excellence. What a shame…

Q: Would you still recommend that the authorities revisit the plan to have such a centre at TARRC since the land belongs to Malaysia (RRIM) and for the future of Malaysian sports?

Yes, without hesitation. I would be happy to assist in any way.

Furthermore, the basic concept of immersion in an overseas forward base (actually a military term) had been well demonstrated as successful by the Australian Institute of Sports (AIS) which set up forward bases for cycling and rowing in Italy many years before we had even studied the feasibility of usefully utilising TARRC in Brickendonbury as our own forward base.

And our own experiences in Melbourne, where we housed our top track cyclists to train and compete for the best part of the year, is also proof of the effectiveness of the idea and its proper execution, with Azizulhasni Awang and colleagues making headway in the world track cycling scene. Azizul even studied in Melbourne, obtaining a sports science degree.

