Kickoff details for full sports activities to be out tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry is expected to announce the procedures and the date for the second phase of the resumption of sports and recreation at a briefing tomorrow.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin gave the green light for some sports and recreational activities to resume, in the recovery phase of the movement control order.

However, restrictions remained on swimming, rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball and hockey, including sports competitions or games involving large crowds of supporters or spectators.

Youth and Sports Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican said more details would be provided on the government’s decision after tomorrow’s press briefing by senior minister for security, Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I believe that many sports enthusiasts have welcomed the (PM’s) announcement just now. This good news will benefit the sports community and the sports industry in general.

“Various initiatives and SOP proposals from overseas sports sectors are also being considered and being taken into account by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry to be implemented gradually and with the joint responsibility of all parties,” he said.

Muhyiddin said restrictions had been relaxed on team training as well as sports activities that did not involve body contact and outdoor group activities such as tenpin bowling, badminton, archery, shooting, cycling and motorcycle convoys.

