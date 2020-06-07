KL markets, pasar malam and bazaars to resume from June 15

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall has decided to allow open markets, morning markets, night markets and bazaars to reopen in stages beginning June 15.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the reopening of the markets and bazaars were subject to approval to operate for selected locations.

“Applications must be submitted to the DBKL Licensing and Petty Traders Development Department from June 10 and must comply with the protocols set by DBKL, National Security Council and Health Ministry.

“They will be ordered to close immediately if they fail to comply with the regulations and procedures,” he said in a statement today.

He said DBKL may from time to time impose additional conditions on licences of petty traders.

“Enforcement actions including seizing equipment and closing the markets or bazaars are possible,” he said.

