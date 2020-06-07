MACC seizes RM600,000 cash from homes of 2 PPBM members

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized RM600,000 in cash from two PPBM Youth members, believed to have been misappropriated from the party, The Star Online reported.

The report quoted MACC investigations director Norazlan Mohd Razali as saying the money was found in the houses of the two members.

He said the two men had their statements recorded on June 5 during investigations into RM250,000 reported missing from the house of PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in March.

The officers later went to the houses of the two members in Kuala Lumpur and recovered the money.

A car, worth RM100,000, was also seized.

Norazlan could not be contacted for further details.

