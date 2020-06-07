Najib banks on anti-PH anger for big Chini win

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno president Najib Razak says he is confident of Umno’s ability to win the Chini by-election on July 4, with the party aiming for a bigger majority.

He said the anger of the people, particularly those in Pekan, against Pakatan Harapan (PH) was clear, adding that the Felda community there had been lied to by the previous government.

He advised voters not to be drawn in by “sweet promises” and lies, adding that it was harder to implement and fulfil promises.

He added that Umno’s alliance with PAS as Muafakat Nasional, coupled with being part of the Perikatan Nasional government, were key factors that could contribute to a higher majority.

“Based on the 14th general election results, if we combine the votes for Barisan Nasional and PAS, we nearly obtained 95% of the votes. The PKR candidate only got around 5% of votes.

“That’s on paper, but the reality is that we will try to attain that target. Whether voters residing outside Chini will come back this time remains to be seen,” he said in an interview with Pahang Media posted on Facebook.

Chini, a state seat in Pahang, fell vacant on the death of Abu Bakar Harun of Umno on May 6. He had been re-elected to the seat with a 4,622-vote majority against PAS and PKR in the 2018 general election.

The seat is part of the Pekan parliamentary constituency, where Najib is the MP.

PKR has announced that it will not field a candidate, although Pahang PH chairman Fuziah Salleh said the coalition could back an independent candidate.

Nomination day is June 20.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



