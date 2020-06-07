New tasks for police, no roadblocks during Covid-19 recovery phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will formulate new tasks following the announcement of the recovery phase of movement control order from June 10 to Aug 31.

The Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid Bador, said the police were studying the details of the enforcement measures required. “We reckon the new tasks will be laid out by June 9,” he said today.

He said this would include traffic control as people would take the opportunity to return to their hometowns now that the inter-state travel restriction has been lifted.

When asked whether the road blocks would continue, he said it was no longer necessary.

“At the moment, it is clear that there is no need for road blocks to be mounted except at Ops Benteng locations. I will discuss this with the Armed Forces chief to get details of a mutual understanding and agreement.

“Maybe surveillance duty will be increased to ensure compliance to the social distancing regulations,” he said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



