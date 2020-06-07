Quarantine at home for returning Malaysians testing negative for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Beginning June 10, Malaysians returning to the country no longer need to be isolated at quarantine centres.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Senior Minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysians will be tested at airports upon arrival and those found to be negative for Covid-19 could undergo home quarantine.

“They cannot leave their homes and we will monitor them through the MySejahtera app,” he said.

MORE TO COME

