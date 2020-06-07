Seized cash was meant as Covid and Raya aid, says PPBM Youth

PETALING JAYA: The youth wing of PPBM said that a sum of RM600,000 seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission earlier today was part of the aid set aside for the Covid-19 crisis, the fasting months and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

In a statement, the youth wing said the allocation was set aside due to the uncertainty about when the movement control order, enforced to contain the pandemic, would be lifted.

It said the first phase of the food aid had been distributed nation-wide during Ramadan, while welfare aid had been disbursed to the needy.

The action was similar to what was done by the party at the central level.

“PPBM Youth is prepared to cooperate with MACC in its investigation based on the proper guidelines and procedure,” it said.

MACC said today it had seized RM600,000 in cash from the homes of two PPBM Youth members, and said the money was believed to have been misappropriated from the party.

MACC investigations director Norazlan Mohd Razali told FMT that statements had been recorded from the two men on June 5 during investigations into the disappearance of RM250,000 reported missing in March from the house of Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, then PPBM Youth leader.

A car valued at RM100,000 was also seized.

PPBM Youth said it will never condone any form of misappropriation.

