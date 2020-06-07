Travel outside country possible if cases remain low, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country’s borders could be reopened after Aug 31 if the number of Covid-19 infections remain low during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, announced today.

He said this was part of Putrajaya’s soft-landing approach towards preparing to ease travel restrictions at the nation’s international borders.

Malaysians have not been allowed to travel overseas since the MCO came into effect on March 18.

Foreigners have also not been allowed into the country during this period.

Malaysians returning home have been subjected to strict quarantine rules to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Noor Hisham maintained that the nation was not in the exit strategy stage yet, adding that the health ministry will continue to monitor and survey the cases in the community.

“During the RMCO, our most important strategic planning is the surveillance and monitoring process. We have to make sure that local transmissions are under control.

“So, if we can control locally and succeed by Aug 31, then probably our plan will come in, in terms of preparing to ease restrictions of the international borders,” he said at a press conference today.

He said the health ministry’s public health initiative will continue as restrictions are relaxed from June 10 onwards, emphasising that it was important for them to identify cases.

“We hope by doing so we can give our report every day if there is any surge in cases in localities or target groups.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



