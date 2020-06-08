Do’s and don’ts of sports under recovery MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today explained the type of sports activities allowed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which will replace the conditional MCO beginning tomorrow.

He said more activities would be allowed under the RMCO, with gymnasiums and indoor venues including snooker centres allowed to reopen.

He said individual sports like running and weight lifting would be allowed, along with activities like badminton.

Motor sports involving vehicles with two and four wheels and extreme sports like paramotoring and parachute gliding will also be allowed.

Speaking at his daily briefing here today, Ismail said yoga and acrobatics had also been given the green light, along with static activities such as treadmill running and training for football, hockey and rugby.

“But this is only for training purposes, without any body contact,” he added.

He said competitions would not be allowed. For non-contact sports, meanwhile, participants would be required to maintain a distance of at least three to five metres between each other.

Public and private pools remain out of bounds as well, while organisers are not allowed to hold competitions or events with mass gatherings.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



