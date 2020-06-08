KL barbers keep first two hours for over-60s

PETALING JAYA: Hairdressers opening their business after almost three months are asking customers to make reservations so that they can avoid being in a long queue expected outside barber shops.

“The authorities may also not allow long lines to queue outside the shop,” said Akilan Anandakrishnan, deputy president of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Hairdressing Association.

Akilan said the first two hours would be reserved for those 60 and above. “This is to ensure the old who may be more vulnerable do not mix with young people,” he said. “Due to that they are given first preference.”

He said barbers may take up to 30 minutes to attend to a customer because of new safety and hygiene procedures.”Normally it takes us about 15 to 20 minutes. But now with the disinfection process, we will easily take 30 minutes per customer,” he told FMT.

Barbers will only be able to accommodate half the usual number of customers. “A shop with 6 chairs will now operate based on three. It will be cut by half,” he added.

He said most patrons are usually walk-in customers, but now everyone would need to make adjustments.

The government has permitted barber shops and hair salons to reopen from Wednesday. There are 16,728 registered hair salon businesses in the country, employing 74,500 workers.

Among the activities allowed include basic haircuts, basic hair wash, shaving, makeup and hair treatment, manicure and pedicure as well as facial treatment.

New hygiene protocols require each hairdresser to put on a face shield and disposable mask, gloves and apron when dealing with customers. Chairs and contact areas are to be sanitised after each customer.

Hairdressers must also take down the names of customers, phone number and age, provide hand sanitisers and encourage cashless payment.

Customers are also encouraged to wear face masks and to sanitise their hands.

