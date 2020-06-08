Penang must follow SOPs under recovery MCO, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today questioned the Penang government on the laws it wants to follow after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) ends tomorrow.

This comes after the state government announced it will study Putrajaya’s decision to replace the CMCO with the recovery MCO from Wednesday before making further statements.

“I do not understand the statement by the Penang chief minister. Which Act does he want to follow after the conditional MCO ends on June 9?” Ismail asked at his daily press briefing today.

He said the new rules under the recovery MCO come into effect on Wednesday. “This means on June 10, the old regulations will automatically be cancelled because there are new gazetted regulations,” he said.

Because of that, Ismail said, the Penang government will have to follow the new regulations, adding that there is only one infectious diseases Act which falls under federal control.

“Other than Sarawak, which has an infectious diseases (Act), the others do not have it and need to abide by the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said.

Action may, therefore, be taken against the Penang government for not following the SOPs, he said.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had been reported as saying his state government will hold a security council committee meeting tomorrow before implementing the recovery MCO.

Chow said the meeting will discuss the decision and guidelines for the recovery MCO.

However, he acknowledged that the strategy is in line with the state’s effort to strike a balance between public health and the people’s lives.

