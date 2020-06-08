Slain IGP Abdul Rahman deserves greater honour, says party

PETALING JAYA: The MIC has called for greater recognition of the work and sacrifices of Malaysia’s third inspector-general of police, Abdul Rahman Hashim, who was assassinated on one of Kuala Lumpur’s busiest streets in broad daylight on June 7, 1974.

The party’s vice-president, T Murugiah, proposed that a street in Kuala Lumpur be named after Abdul Rahman, Bernama reported.

“In addition, a state award of the highest order should be posthumously conferred on him. I am sure his family members would be pleased to receive the award on his behalf. Let the sacrifices of this hero of ours be honoured and etched in our memory,” Murugiah said in a statement today, adding that he would convey his suggestion to the authorities.

Abdul Rahman was killed in an ambush by two gunmen, who fired 11 shots at him while he was being driven in his official car at the junction of Jalan Tun Perak and Lorong Weld (now Jalan Raja Chulan) behind the Lee Yan Lian Building in Kuala Lumpur.

In an FMT interview published yesterday, his son Najib, 72, a former New Straits Times crime reporter, recounted his father’s assassination and spoke of the many open questions that still remained.

He questioned the lack of an effective response from the police force towards investigating the death of their chief and spoke of speculation that the killing was meant to thwart Abdul Rahman’s reform efforts.

Najib disputed the official account that the killing was carried out by the Communist Party of Malaya. He said the killers were never found, and charges against two men accused of the killing were withdrawn, after one of them, about to be executed for another police murder, insisted he had not killed Abdul Rahman.

