Anwar slams Muhyiddin’s ‘deafening silence’, insists on return to Dewan Rakyat

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has slammed Muhyiddin Yassin for keeping mum over a leaked audio in which the prime minister allegedly wanted to entice Umno leaders to join PPBM with promises of positions in the Cabinet and GLCs.

He said that based on the recording, which had gone viral, Muhyididn had intended to buy the MPs’ support via the “scheme of things”.

Until today, Anwar said, the PPBM president has yet to respond to the allegations.

“This is what we call a deafening silence,” he said in a Facebook post tonight to mark Perikatan Nasional’s 100 days in power.

The recording was purportedly made at the PPBM Supreme Council meeting on Feb 23, a day before Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and as chairman of PPBM, causing the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

According to the recording, Muhyiddin had encouraged PPBM leaders to try to convince Umno MPs to switch sides.

He was alleged to have said: “If they know a new government is going to be formed with Umno, why not tell them join us now rather than later? I think if we do that … 10, 20 people … Najib and his gang … and we give them positions … if not ministers, then chairmen of GLCs.”

Anwar also reiterated his call for Covid-19 initiatives announced to help the country recover from the pandemic to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the initiatives involved billions of ringgit and it was important for them to be debated to avoid leakages which could affect the targeted groups.

The Port Dickson MP also said countries like the United States, South Korea and Singapore had approved such stimulus packages via parliament or congress.

“What is stopping the prime minister from emulating such practices?” he asked.

Anwar also wanted to know what had happened to Muhyiddin’s promise to get his Cabinet members to declare their assets, which he made when he announced his line-up.

“Till today, it hasn’t been done and the people are wondering if the current government is responsible and transparent,” he said.

