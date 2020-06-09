Camel and goat’s milk mixed with ketamine worth RM100 mil seized

NILAI: The Customs Department has foiled an international drug syndicate with the seizure of a container in Port Klang, Selangor, containing camel and goat’s milk powder mixed with ketamine estimated to be worth RM100 million.

The seizure, weighing 2.5 tonnes, was made at 1pm on June 4, Customs director-general Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said today.

“The container arrived from one of the ports in South Asia. The department arrested a 55-year-old foreigner and a 40-year-old Malaysian woman believed to be involved in the syndicate.

“Initial investigation revealed that the cargo was declared as camel milk powder which had been exported out of the country at the end of last year. The contents are believed to have been replaced with similar merchandise but mixed with powder suspected to be ketamine before it was shipped back,” he said.

The two suspects have been remanded for 10 days to assist the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Describing the seizure as the department’s largest this year, Latif also said it was the first such case. He said previous seizures involved tea products.

“This is also the first time that exported goods were rejected and shipped back by the importing country to Malaysia. We believe the product was mixed with the drugs there,” he said.

