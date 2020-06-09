Fadhlullah Suhaimi appointed as new MCMC chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek has been appointed chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for a two-year term from tomorrow.

He replaces Al-Ishsal Ishak, who had served as MCMC chairman since October 2018.

Fadhlullah Suhaimi, previously vice-chancellor and chief executive officer of Universiti Perdana, is a former member of MCMC and has 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications sector.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also announced the appointment of Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as his telecommunications adviser.

Zamzamzairani, who is the UEM Sunrise Bhd chairman, had previously led Telekom Malaysia as chief executive officer and managing director. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the telecommunications sector.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said MCMC’s policies would be improved to adapt to the new normal following the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the improvement of policies would involve three key aspects – infrastructure, preparation for 5G and governance and institutions.

“Efforts to widen broadband infrastructure coverage and increase its quality in urban, sub-urban and rural areas will be accelerated,” he said.

In preparing for 5G, Saifuddin said, the spectrum distribution strategy would be improved to ensure optimum use.

“The structure of the industry will also be revised to ensure the sustainability of the industry and its balance with the interest of consumers in the long run,” he said.

“I am confident that with the appointment of Fadhlullah Suhaimi as the new chairman and (introduction of) these improvement efforts, we will be able to further strengthen the role and performance of MCMC to benefit the people and the nation,” he said.

