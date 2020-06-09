High Court dismisses MACC’s forfeiture suit against Jakel Trading, Johor Bahru BN

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed the prosecution’s application to forfeit RM1.31 million from Jakel Trading and Johor Bahru Barisan Nasional (BN) allegedly related to the 1MDB scandal.

Jakel Trading and Johor Bahru BN allegedly received the money from former prime minister Najib Razak, amounting to RM628,314 and RM677,872.55 respectively.

Judicial commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh made the decision after considering the affidavits and submissions by the prosecution and defence.

Deputy public prosecutors Samihah Rhazali and Mahadi Abdul Jumaat told the court they would file a former application for a stay of execution pending the appeal within 14 days of today.

Lawyers Thevini Nayagam and Habizan Habeeb Rahman represented Jakel Trading while Johor Bahru BN was represented by Syed Faisal Al-Edros Syed Abdullah Al-Edros.

In June last year, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities comprising individuals, companies and political parties under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from Najib’s accounts.

