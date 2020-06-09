MAHB ready for take-off under RMCO, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has assured travellers that all its airports are safe and well-prepared for the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which sets the stage for the reopening of domestic tourism as well as resumption of flights.

Group chief executive officer Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the much improved Covid-19 situation in the country, as well as the easing of restrictions, was expected to result in a travel surge compared with the previous months.

“Our main aim is to facilitate a safe and welcoming passenger flow for both departing and arriving guests. From focusing on strict social distancing measures to ensuring the availability of personal protection equipment, we serve to complement our airline partners’ new safety protocols as well,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shukrie said passengers will be protected on the health and safety aspects and can look forward to a contactless airport experience with the implementation of facial recognition technology, contactless security screening at check-points and sneeze guard protectors at counters.

“Our on-ground safety compliance officers will also patrol the terminals to ensure social distancing is practised responsibly by passengers at all times,” he said.

He said MAHB is working closely with its retailers not only by ensuring a sanitised environment but also urging the full adoption of electronic payments via mobile payment applications.

“We are supporting our retail partners in reopening their stores in a safe manner. On top of the standard operating procedure (SOP) on sanitisation and temperature checking, outlet layouts are also changed for social distancing enforcement,” he said.

To further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of disinfection exercises, Mohd Shukrie said, a specially formed Covid-19 committee, comprising airport management, government agencies and related stakeholders, was looking at adopting the automation and ultraviolet (UV) light technologies that would be installed at passenger heavy areas, such as washrooms, and baggage reclaim and immigration clearance counters.

“The UV light robot, on the other hand, will be mobilised at public areas to ensure thorough disinfection is carried out throughout the terminal,” he said.

MAHB manages and operates 39 airports in Malaysia and an international airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 39 Malaysian airports comprise five international airports, 16 domestic airports and 18 Short Take-Off and Landing Ports (STOLports).

