Musa Aman thanks prosecution, judiciary, for objectivity

PETALING JAYA: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman today thanked the prosecution and judiciary for acting objectively and without prejudice after being freed of 46 corruption and money laundering charges in relation to timber concessions in the state.

He said his application earlier this year to dismiss the charges was made with the support of statements and evidence that were clear and indisputable.

“I also want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the prosecution and judiciary, especially those who acted objectively, professionally, neutrally and without prejudice in assessing the facts of the case over the past two years.

“All that has happened to me and my family, although perceived to be caused by political differences, I consider as a test from God for us,” he said in a statement today.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court freed Musa of his charges after the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Azhar Abdul Hamid, said it was withdrawing the charges against him.

Musa, who was chief minister from 2003 to 2018, claimed trial to 35 corruption charges on Nov 5, 2018. Of these, five were subsequently dropped.

He was accused of receiving bribes of between US$28,500 and US$16,148,547 from various individuals 12 to 16 years ago.

He was also slapped with 16 money laundering charges for allegedly receiving US$37 million from various individuals and companies from June 2006 to March 2008.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



