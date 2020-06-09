Najib posts photos, queries Guan Eng over tycoon’s accounts

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has posted photographs purportedly showing letters regarding a tycoon’s bank accounts and queried former finance minister Lim Guan Eng about whose signatures are shown on them.

In two postings on Facebook today, Najib said the photographs had been widely shared and posted on several blogs.

He said: “Is this your handwriting and your signature mentioning prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in seeking action from Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to lift the freeze on the tycoon’s bank account?”

Najib contrasted the purported handwritten comment with Lim’s response quoted in a news report last week in which he said he had merely referred the matter to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“But on this letter it is clearly stated ‘Please lift the freeze as requested by YAB PM’,” said Najib.He said the comment appeared to be more of a direction to the Attorney-General.

Najib also asked if Lim could recognise who had written a letter to Mahathir asking that the freeze on the property tycoon’s bank accounts be lifted.

On June 1, FMT reported sighting documents showing that Lim had asked the Attorney-General’s Chambers to free the tycoon’s bank accounts, which had been frozen because of investigations into RM4 million in transactions relating to 1MDB-linked funds.

The report said Thomas subsequently ordered the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to lift the freeze on all four bank accounts. MACC later confirmed that the freeze was lifted at the instructions of the Attorney-General.

